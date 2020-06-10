Margaret Ashe Dawson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Margaret Ashe Dawson, 95, of Williamsburg, died peacefully in her sleep on March 25, 2020. She was the widow of Robert L. Dawson (1988). She is survived by her brother, Raymond Ashe (Pauline), of Virginia Beach; her two sons, Bob (Carol) and Andy (Kitty); six grandchildren, Andrew Dawson, Laura Beth Harvey (Sean), Bobby Dawson (Becca), Amy Delgado (Ray), Emily Nice (Greg), and Roy Badillo (Sarah); and six great grandchildren, Henry and Jasper Harvey, Byron Nice, Isabella, Eliza, and Olivia Badillo. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 15, at 11:00AM at Cedar Grove Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cedar Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved