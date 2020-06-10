Mrs. Margaret Ashe Dawson, 95, of Williamsburg, died peacefully in her sleep on March 25, 2020. She was the widow of Robert L. Dawson (1988). She is survived by her brother, Raymond Ashe (Pauline), of Virginia Beach; her two sons, Bob (Carol) and Andy (Kitty); six grandchildren, Andrew Dawson, Laura Beth Harvey (Sean), Bobby Dawson (Becca), Amy Delgado (Ray), Emily Nice (Greg), and Roy Badillo (Sarah); and six great grandchildren, Henry and Jasper Harvey, Byron Nice, Isabella, Eliza, and Olivia Badillo. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 15, at 11:00AM at Cedar Grove Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net
Published in Virginia Gazette from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.