Margaret Sutton Hayes, 77, of Williamsburg, passed away January 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Gene Sutton; sisters, Betty, Carol, and Barbara Sutton; husband, Russell Hayes; son, Michael Hayes; and grandson, Trevor Hayes. Margaret was a child care provider for many years before retiring. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her family. She is survived by her son, Russ Hayes (Kim); daughters, Michelle Hayes and Sharon Hayes; grandchildren, David, Jeffrey, Olivia, Emily, Skylar and Kendall Hayes. A service will take place at 11:30 AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Bruton Parish Church, 331 W Duke of Gloucester St, Williamsburg. A reception will follow at Custis House immediately following service. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020