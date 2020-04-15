|
Marguerita "Rita" Wash Rackett, of Glen Allen, passed away April 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reynolds Holman Rackett, Jr., in 1985. She is survived by her son, Michael Reynolds Rackett and wife, Karen and their two sons, Kevin Michael and Austin Lucas; and by her daughter, Sharon Rackett Parkhurst and husband, Russell and their daughter, Ashley Nicole. Rita was born in Ashland, Va. May 31, 1928, the only child of Norman Ordway and Bertha Trevvett Wash. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and attended Longwood College and Richmond Professional Institute. She was a devoted member of Ginter Park Baptist, Chamberlayne Baptist, and Walnut Hills Baptist (Williamsburg) and a longtime member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority. Interment will be private in Forest Lawn Cemetery with a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Walnut Hills Baptist Church or the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. www.bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Virginia Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020