Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Chapel - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
(804) 270-6321
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerita Rackett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerita Wash Rackett


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marguerita Wash Rackett Obituary
Marguerita "Rita" Wash Rackett, of Glen Allen, passed away April 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reynolds Holman Rackett, Jr., in 1985. She is survived by her son, Michael Reynolds Rackett and wife, Karen and their two sons, Kevin Michael and Austin Lucas; and by her daughter, Sharon Rackett Parkhurst and husband, Russell and their daughter, Ashley Nicole. Rita was born in Ashland, Va. May 31, 1928, the only child of Norman Ordway and Bertha Trevvett Wash. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and attended Longwood College and Richmond Professional Institute. She was a devoted member of Ginter Park Baptist, Chamberlayne Baptist, and Walnut Hills Baptist (Williamsburg) and a longtime member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority. Interment will be private in Forest Lawn Cemetery with a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Walnut Hills Baptist Church or the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. www.bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Virginia Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marguerita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -