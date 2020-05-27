Maria "Dahlia" Toney
Maria "Dahlia" Toney born in Williamsburg, Virginia, on June 1st, 1990, left this world to be with the Lord on May 23, 2020. Dahlia graduated from Walsingham Academy, which she attended since preschool. From a very young age Dahlia found a love for animals. She was a graduate of the Animal Behavior College, California, Certified Veterinary Assistant Program and worked for several kennels and veterinarians. Dahlia was also a Summa Cum Laude graduate of Centura College's Phlebotomy Technician Program. Dahlia dedicated a lot of time to rescuing and caring for stray cats and dogs, and she leaves behind her beloved cat Jimmy. She was very compassionate and kind-hearted. Dahlia loved her country, and her Southern and Peruvian heritages. She is survived by her dedicated parents James M. Toney Jr. and Patricia Acurio-Toney; her loving older sisters, Francesca Toney Canup (Joshua) and Nastassia Toney Morgan (Ronald); her loving Aunt and Uncle, Gabriela Acurio and Reza Momeman; her beloved maternal grandparents, Guido and Maria Dalia Acurio; and her precious nieces and nephews: Evie Ruffin, Jackson Burford, Finley Ruffin, Trip Morgan, Anson Canup and Rowan Canup, and many loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. James M. Toney, Sr. Dahlia brought joy to her family, friends and was adored by her extended family in Peru. She will be missed, but her memory will live forever for those who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dahlia's name to Walsingham Academy or the Heritage Humane Society of Williamsburg. For updates on service information, please call Nelsen Funeral Home at 757-565-1141. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

Published in Virginia Gazette on May 27, 2020.
