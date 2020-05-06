Marian Carmel Harding, 90, of Williamsburg, VA, formerly of Philadelphia, PA, passed away April 23, 2020. Born July 16, 1929 in Philadelphia, PA, she was a daughter of the late William and Rose (nee McGillin) Harding. Marian was a graduate of Philadelphia Musical Academy and attended Curtis Institute of Music. Her career as a harpist took off and she embarked on a tour of the U.S. and five Canadian provinces as part of a concert ensemble. She has performed in Philadelphia, PA, Washington D.C., and North Carolina. Her collaborations included playing with the Tulsa Philharmonic, the Norfolk, Peninsula, and Richmond Symphonies, and the Virginia Opera Orchestra. In addition to recitals and concerts, she kept a busy teaching schedule. She served on the faculties of University of Tulsa, OK, East Carolina University, Old Dominion University, and College of William and Mary as a harp instructor. She settled down in Williamsburg, VA, as the harp soloist at The Williamsburg Inn. In 1984 she, along with Carl Anderson, Elnore Andersen, Mary Selby, and Rebecca "Ruby" Siegel, founded The Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra. The goal of the W.S.O. is to introduce a young audience and foster a lifelong love of music and is now in its 36th season. Marian is survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Penn Medicine Hospice, 795 E. Marshall St., Suite 204, West Chester, PA 19380.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store