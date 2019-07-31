|
Marian Elizabeth Styles Weinberger, 92, of Williamsburg, passed away Saturday, July 27th. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Weinberger, DDS. She was born on September 10, 1926 to Ralph E. and Grace K. Styles in Greenville, South Carolina. Marian graduated from Greenville High School and then attended Furman University in 1948 where she obtained her BA in education. She became an elementary school teacher with the Cherry Hill School District in New Jersey. In 1951, she met Alexander Weinberger, DDS and they wed in April 1953. They welcomed 2 sons, B. Barry Weinberger, DO and Monte B. Weinberger, MD. In 1965, she obtained her Master's in education and in 1972 she obtained her learning disabilities teacher/consultant degree from Glassboro State College. Upon retiring in 1994, she moved to Williamsburg, Virginia. Marian impacted everyone that she met with her zest for life, zeal for God, prayerful manner of faith, her love of her church and family. She was ultra conservative and loved politics, financial news and was an avid reader. Survivors include Marian's two sons, B. Barry Weinberger and Monte B. Weinberger; grandchildren, Abby, Eric, Ryan and Tyler Weinberger; niece, Cathy Styles; and nephew, Ralph Styles. A service will be held on Thursday, August 1st at the Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1677 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg at 11am. Inurnment will follow at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either of the following, The Joshua Fund, P.O. Box 2589, Monument, Colorado 80132-2589 (www.joshuafund.com) or The Reformed University Fellowship, P.O. Box 890004, Charlotte, North Carolina 28289-004 (www.ruf.org/ministry/university-of-pittsbourgh.com or www.ruf.org/ministry/william-mary.com). Online condolences may be expressed at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on July 31, 2019