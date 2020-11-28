1/1
Marian Schiffhauer
Marian Schiffhauer (nee Woodruff), daughter of John and Iona Stokes Woodruff, died peacefully November 5, 2020 in Williamsburg, VA. A native of Pennsauken, NJ, she was married to high school sweetheart Jack Schiffhauer, for 70 years. Marian worked for many years as the executive assistant to Mr. Strawbridge of Strawbridge & Clothiers in Philadelphia, PA. This was her dream job as her hobby was shopping, and Strawbridges was the perfect setting for her hobby. She especially loved the Christmas displays in Philadelphia and had fond memories of taking her grandchildren to see them. Marian was one of the last surviving members of a social club formed by she and her high school classmates in New Jersey. Their friendship lasted many years beyond their time at Merchantville High School. She and husband Jack, retired to Williamsburg in 2001 after spending ten years in Myrtle Beach, SC. Marian is survived by her husband, Jack Schiffhauer; her only child, Linda and husband, Doug Lockwood; grandson, DJ Lockwood and wife, Erin; and granddaughter, Vallerie Lockwood. Her family will miss her loving and witty personality. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, at www.alz.org. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

Published in Virginia Gazette on Nov. 28, 2020.
