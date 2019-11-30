|
Rhoda Marie (Shill) Clemens was born October 31, 1923, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Rhoda Lacey Vickers and Roy Dixon Shill. She attended Salt Lake West High School and the University of Utah, interrupting her studies to work as a secretary for an office of the Army in World War II. In 1945 she married James Warren Clemens in Carlsbad, New Mexico. With her husband, a mining engineer, and her growing family, she lived in Idaho, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Utah over the next fifty years before spending the last two decades in Williamsburg. She was an avid sketch artist, excellent cook, devoted spouse and loving mother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Jim Clemens, in 2018. She is survived by four children--Thomas James Clemens of Boston MA, George Dixon Clemens (Mary) of Petersburg AK, Marcie Clemens McCleary (Chad) of Salt Lake City UT and Clayton Marc Clemens of Williamsburg VA--as well as two grandsons, Jake Clemens and Quin McCleary, and one great-grandson, Levi Colton Clemens.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019