|
|
Marion Alverta Stanton, 79, of Norge, Virginia passed away on December 3, 2019. She was born on October 9, 1940 in Laurys Station, PA to Allen, Sr. and Emeline Mohrey. After high school she joined the Army and served for 3 years, and that is where she met her husband John Stanton of Petersburg, West Va. Although they divorced, Marion and John always maintained a close relationship and often shared time together with their children. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Henry, Allen Jr., Richard and sister Patricia. She is survived by her children - son Joe Stanton, his wife Carolyn and grand-children Michael and Samantha, daughter Monica Goltare, her husband Mark and grand-children James, John, Joseph, Sallie, Randall and Daniel, daughter Sandra Kyle, her husband Jerome and grand-children Matthew, Katelyn, Rivanna and Sean, daughter Glenda Frantz, her husband Stuart and grand-children Jesseca, Colton and Page, her brother Douglas Mohrey (Barbara), twin sister Marlene Confer, sister Carol Sokolsky (Bernard), several nieces and nephews and great grandchildren. Nana, as she was known to her family, loved her kids, grandkids and great grandkids with all of her heart. She worked at Williamsburg Community Hospital for over 20 years, the old Queen Anne Dari-Snack, The Williamsburg Pottery and Chambrel Retirement Center. In recent years she had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and had lost some of the independence that she was so fiercely protective and proud of. Her family loved her dearly and especially all of her "Nana-isms" - including always having a tube of chapstick and an individual pack of tissues in her pocket, always telling us to "take an umbrella-they want rain today, wear a coat-you'll catch a cold, get a case of water- a storm is coming, get some cash out of the bank in case the power goes out," and many more that we all found humorous and endearing. She has donated her body for scientific research so there will not be a funeral or service at her request. Her family will celebrate her life at a later date in a way that would make Nana smile, which will definitely involve food and nutty buddies. We hope that everyone will remember our Nana the way she was always described to us by others who knew her as "One of the nicest people God ever put on this earth." As she would want no flowers we ask that you please honor her wishes and make a donation in her name to one of the following causes that were very dear to her heart: VCU Parkinson's and Movement Disorders Center either online or by check made payable to: MCV Foundation (Note PMDC on the memo line and include her name) VCU Medical Center Office of Development PO Box 980275 Richmond, Va. 23298-0275 The James City County Fire and Rescue Department (of which her grandson is a member, which made her extremely proud.) In memo line write in honor of Marion Stanton 5077 John Tyler Highway Williamsburg, Va. 23185 Mt. Zion Baptist Church (where she attended her beloved senior program) In the memo line write in honor of Marion Stanton Attention: Senior Program 3991 Longhill Road Williamsburg, Virginia 23188
Published in Virginia Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019