Marion Leonard "Barney" Barnett
Marion "Barney" Leonard Barnett passed away on July 13, 2020. He was a long time resident of Williamsburg. Barney was born in Williamson, GA to Esther Woodward Barnett and Troy Augustus Barnett. He attended North Carolina State University and graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was a member of Eta Kappa Nu Association, an honorary Electrical Engineering Association. He worked for The Bendix Corporation for 28 years, serving as Chief Engineer, Director of Marketing, Director of Engineering, Director of Manufacturing and Assistant to the General Manager. After taking early retirement, his early interest in photography led him into opening his own studio, specializing in wedding and portrait photography. He operated his studio for ten years before health issues caused him to retire. He enjoyed researching "anything" on his computer. If someone asked him a question that he couldn't answer, out came his trusty laptop computer!! Barney was preceded in death by his parents, Troy Augustus Barnett and Esther Woodward Barnett, his sister, Jane Barnett White, his son Keith Leonard Barnett and his granddaughter, Blair C. Barnett. He is survived by his wife, Joanne "Jo" Barnett, his two children Cynthia Barnett Pritchard (Don) and Brian Richardson Barnett (Paulette); five grandchildren; Ashleigh B. Pritchard, Lindsey P. Pritchard, Andrew R. Barnett, Phillip K. Barnett and Steven L. Barnett. Honoring his wishes, a private graveside service will be held at the Williamsburg Memorial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Hospice House of Williamsburg, 4445 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg, VA 23188 or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

Published in Virginia Gazette on Jul. 18, 2020.
