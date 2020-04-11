|
71, entered into eternal rest on April 3, 2020. He was born on July 10, 1948 in Newport News, VA. Mark started his career as an Apprentice in the Silversmith shop for Colonial Williamsburg. While there he learned classic silversmithing techniques and participated in creating works of art that were used by the White House as Head of State gifts. He obtained the status of Master Silversmith under William DeMatteo. Until he left, he was Master Silversmith over the silver manufacturing end of Colonial Williamsburg. In 1982, Mark started the Master Craftsmen Shop and operated the store until 1989. He continued designing jewelry and painting until retiring in 2015. Mark was a true artist who loved to capture the beauty of nature. He designed animal ornaments for the Virginia Living Museum for a number of years. Mark designed a line of breed specific dog pins in pewter for wholesale/retail that is still being sold today. He studied watercolor painting and in later years oil painting. He created many beautiful landscapes capturing his love of the Tidewater area. Mark was very active with Friends of Bill W. for 34 years. He enjoyed walks, meditating and was an avid reader. He is known to many as a gentle and kind man with an open heart. Besides his parents, Mark was predeceased by two sisters, Susan Shields Berendsen and Joanne Shields. Mark leaves to cherish his memories, his son, Mark Lane Shields; stepdaughter, Emily Marie Patrick; brother, Jeffrey Shields and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at an undetermined time and place due to recent events. In lieu of flowers and gifts donations may be made in his honor to the Lewey Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org. Beach Funeral Services is handling arrangements. www.beachfuneralservices.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Apr. 11, 2020