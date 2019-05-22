Mark Sexton, 88, of Williamsburg, died on May 17 at Riverside Doctors' Hospital. Mark was born in New York City on November 20, 1930. He attended Pelham Memorial High School in Pelham, NY, as well as Deep Springs College in Deep Springs, CA, and Haverford College in Haverford, PA. In 1957 he married Marie McCarthy and together they had three sons, Mark, Adam, and James. Mark first worked as a reporter, for the New Bedford (MA) Standard Times and United Press International. He spent most of his career in academic book publishing, at Cornell University Press, Random House, and ultimately as Director of Marketing in the U.S. and Canada for Cambridge University Press. Starting in 1966, Mark lived for nearly three decades in Pelham, where he served on the Board of Education. In 1994 he and Marie retired to Williamsburg, where he devoted his time to a variety of progressive causes. Mark enjoyed playing tennis. He was fascinated by language and was known for walking when- and wherever he could. He is survived by his wife and sons; two grandchildren; and his sister, Winifred West. Donations can be made in Mark's name to Deep Springs College or Haverford College. Published in Virginia Gazette from May 22 to May 29, 2019