A life well lived…Martha Stribling Easler died peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her home at the Ashleigh at Lansdowne, Leesburg, VA. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Easler Miller, and son-in-law, Michael, of Ashburn, VA; many nieces and nephews; and close friends. Preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Professor Emeritus Hugh Blanton Easler; her parents, Lanham Howard Stribling and Olive Sumner Stribling; a sister, Catherine Stribling Ellington; and brother-in-law, R.P. Ellington, Jr. Born and raised in Spartanburg, SC, she resided in Williamsburg, VA for 55 years before moving to Leesburg, VA, to live closer to her daughter and her family. After graduating from Spartanburg High School in 1945, she attended Mars Hill University and graduated from Spartanburg Methodist College, Spartanburg, SC with her degree in Secretarial Science/Business. Martha was truly a very modern career woman for her time. After college, she accepted a position in the Trust Department in Citizens and Southern Bank. Following her husband in his academic career, she then went on to hold administrative positions at various secondary and higher educational institutions prior to their moving to Williamsburg. Upon moving to Williamsburg, Martha accepted an administrative position, and was promoted to Office Manager of the Williamsburg Area Chamber of Commerce. She thrived in this role as it was a perfect fit for her skillset and vibrant personality. She thoroughly enjoyed working collegially with so many business owners, and encouraged many now long-term Williamsburg residents to move to the area to open their businesses. She also led and coordinated the Chamber's annual events such as the Annual Dinner Gala; Oktoberfest; and the Williamsburg Christmas Parade. After her career at the Chamber, she went on to work for BASF Corporation as a Receptionist and Executive Assistant. A member of Williamsburg Presbyterian Church, Martha was very passionate about serving the community. She often served as a Loaned Executive for the United Way of Greater Williamsburg. She was an avid family genealogist and was a member of both the Williamsburg UDC and DAR Chapters. In her spare time, she loved to cook, entertain friends and family, and interior design. She was always up for a spirited political debate and never afraid to share her opinion. She exuded southern hospitality and charm, and never met a stranger. She was truly a steel magnolia in every respect. A graveside service will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery, 809 S Henry Street, Williamsburg, VA on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 1:30pm, with a live stream available for those who cannot be in attendance. The family would like to express their grateful and heartfelt thanks to the wonderful nurses and staff of the Ashleigh at Lansdowne. She always thought highly and commended the work of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to combat childhood cancer. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions online or by mail to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church, 215 Richmond Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on May 27, 2020.