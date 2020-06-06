Martha Ashabranner, age 98, passed away on May 30, 2020 of congestive heart failure. She had been living in Washington DC for the past year at the homes of her daughters. Born in Roswell, NM on 11/19/1921, she was a true partner in her husband's overseas and writing careers, creating a warm home that welcomed people in all the countries in which they lived. Martha graduated from Oklahoma State University (OSU) with a BA in Home Economics. She met her future husband, Brent Ashabranner, as they were in line signing up for their freshman courses. A year later they were married at the age of 19. In August 2016, just a few months before Brent died, they celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary. In 1942, Brent joined the Navy to serve in World War II. He was assigned to Camp Peary in Williamsburg and Martha followed him there. She lived at Mrs. Mahone's boarding house with dozens of young wives who packed in on cots. Decades later they would retire in Williamsburg and live there for 35 years. Brent was deployed to the Pacific theater and wrote Martha every day, letters that described the days at sea, but that were also tender love letters of passion and longing for the day that they could be together. She kept the letters all her life. In 1955, Brent, Martha and their young daughters took off on an adventure that would take them all over the world, living in Ethiopia and Libya (USAID); Nigeria and India (Peace Corps); the Philippines and Indonesia (Ford Foundation). They embraced every culture they lived in. Martha became skilled at creating Indian and Middle Eastern cuisine. They travelled widely, collecting and writing about ethnographic arts. Martha was particularly interested Indonesian textiles and amassed an extraordinary collection which she donated to the OSU School of Interior Design in 2012. The exhibit "The Martha White Ashabranner Collection" is on display at the school. In 1983, they retired and moved to Williamsburg to be close to family in the DC area. Brent began a second career, writing over 30 non-fiction books on cross-cultural topics. Martha assisted him, helping research and interview people for the books. Again, they were a team in this venture. They loved Williamsburg and all its cultural opportunities. Their home was the center of family celebrations for many years and they were very close to their grandchildren Damian Fagon-Karraker (New York), Gabrielle Fagon (England), Olivia-Jené Fagon (New York), and great-grandson Neo Fagon (England). In addition to her daughters Jennifer Ashabranner (Alexandria) and Melissa Ashabranner (Washington DC), she is survived by her son-in-law Jean-Keith Fagon (Melissa) and her nephew James Thomas and great-niece Jennifer Thomas (Artesia, NM). She will be interred with Brent at Arlington National Cemetery at a time yet to be determined. Donations may be made in her name to the ACLU of which she and Brent were long-time supporters.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store