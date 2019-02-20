Marvin E. (Skilly) Seal, 89, passed away peacefully at Williamsburg Hospice House in the presence of his family February 15, 2019. Born on June 24, 1929, Skilly/Buddy/Butter was a lifelong "Croakarian", graduating from Toano High School before being drug off the back porch by the U.S. Army to serve in the Korean War, where he trained by "walking through the entire state of Texas with a 50 pound pack on his back" before being shipped to Germany. Upon his return, he married the feisty Shirley Pitts in July 1955. He retired from Camp Peary 1984. Skilly was passionate about hunting, fishing, gardening, enjoying a cold one (or two), tinkering in his shed, but above all, his family. He is now reunited in heaven with his beloved wife, Shirley Pitts Seal, who predeceased him in March 2008; his parents and his sisters, Iris Reeder and Edna Williams. He will be deeply missed by his younger sister, Nancy Griffith; his children, Barbara (Alan) Miller; Brenda (Jimmy) Stout; Donald (Brenda) Seal; grandchildren and great grandchildren, and fishing buddies. Skilly was a local legend and those who knew him are aware of his quick-wit and uncanny ability to connect an incident with a joke. There are not enough words to describe his life and related stories, but his family will enjoy remembering his time here on earth at Olive Branch Christian Church, 7643 Richmond Road on Tuesday, February 19th at 4pm, with a reception immediately following at Williamsburg Moose Lodge, 5429 Richmond Road. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Williamsburg Hospice House, 4445 Powhatan Pkwy, Williamsburg, VA 23188. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Virginia Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary