Mary Alice Smith Tillotson passed away on May 25, 2019. She was born on July 15, 1920 at her grandparents' home in Roxboro, NC, and grew up in Richmond, VA.Mary Alice graduated from John Marshall HS and Westhampton College of the University of Richmond. In college she was a Mortar Board member and served as president of the sophomore class, president of the Athletic Association, and played field hockey and basketball.After graduating from college, she taught school in Waverly, VA. She then went to work for NACA, later known as NASA. This was followed by teaching in Burkeville, VA. She returned to school and graduated from the Medical College of VA as a registered Physical Therapist, then began work as a therapist at Kecoughtan Veterans Hospital in Hampton, VA. After her four daughters were in school, she began a long career teaching Math at various schools in Williamsburg, VA and retired as the math lead at Lafayette HS. She tutored for many years after retiring, well into her 90s. Ms. Tillotson enjoyed her role as "mom away from home" for many young men attending the College of William and Mary. Meals at her home, birthday celebrations, and helping with homecoming events were all a pleasure for her. The continued contact with many of her "boys" after they graduated enriched her life.She was a devoted member of Williamsburg Baptist Church where she held many positions of leadership and service. She especially enjoyed baking for the fellowship hour and special events. She loved her Lord and Savior and was proud to serve in his name.Ms. Tillotson was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Beryl Smith, her brother, Thomas Smith, Jr., her sister, Beryl Wiltshire, and her ex-husband, Rex Tillotson. She is survived by her brother, Hugh McIntire Smith and her four daughters: Susan Morse, Beth Schliebe, Nita Barbour (Jim), and Patricia Tillotson (Jeff Hightower). She leaves seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was a remarkable lady. She loved baking special things for people, reading, crossword puzzles, games on her iPad and her independence until her death. She loved her family and was loved and admired by them. She was blessed with many wonderful and caring neighbors and friends.Services will be held at Williamsburg Baptist Church on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm.In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to either the Williamsburg Baptist Church Endowment Fund, the Church Memorial Fund, or a . Published in Virginia Gazette from June 1 to June 8, 2019