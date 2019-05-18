Mary Ann L. Dick, 84, of Lanexa, VA peacefully passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Hospice House of Williamsburg after a battle with lung cancer. Mary Ann was a faithful, caring, and loving wife and mother. She enjoyed cooking, dancing and travelling during her retirement years. Most of all she enjoyed meeting people and visiting with her family and friends. Her most memorable employment was a nursing unit secretary for nearly ten years at the SUNY Upstate Medical Center Emergency Room in Syracuse, NY. She greatly enjoyed working with hospital staff and interacting with patients and their loved ones. She was also employed in retail, administrative and medical positions at several locations while residing with her career US Air Force husband. Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ronald Raymond Dick; three sons, Raymond of Yucca Valley, CA, Ronald of West Point, VA, and Brian of Lanexa, VA; one grandson, Justin of Midlothian, VA; and one "adopted" grandson, Jacob who lives on the Naval Base in San Diego. A funeral service will be held 11 AM, Tuesday, May 21st at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 104 Norge Lane, Williamsburg, VA. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM, just before the service. Interment will take place in St. Theresa's Catholic Cemetery, West Point, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to cancer research. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com. Published in Virginia Gazette from May 18 to May 25, 2019