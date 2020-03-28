|
Williamsburg - Mary Beth (Bittner) Louden, 58, went home with our Heavenly Father on March 19, 2020 in Williamsburg, VA with her husband, Jay, at her side. She was born on November 18, 1961 in Buffalo, New York. Together with Jay, Mary raised two daughters, Jennifer and Anne Louden. A beloved mother, Mary set an example of determination and selfless love for her children. She filled this world with kindness, grace, and limitless love. She was the happiest when spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid gardener and planted beautiful flowers around her home every spring. She enjoyed watching the birds at her feeders and sewing in her spare time. In passing she is preceded by her mother, June C. (Roehrig) Bittner. She is survived by her husband and daughters, her father Norman J. Bittner, brother Gerald N. Bittner, sister Judith B. Zakutansky, as well as many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a future date. In her memory, please share live flowers with your family and friends. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Mar. 28, 2020