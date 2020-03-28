Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Louden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Beth (Bittner) Louden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Beth (Bittner) Louden Obituary
Williamsburg - Mary Beth (Bittner) Louden, 58, went home with our Heavenly Father on March 19, 2020 in Williamsburg, VA with her husband, Jay, at her side. She was born on November 18, 1961 in Buffalo, New York. Together with Jay, Mary raised two daughters, Jennifer and Anne Louden. A beloved mother, Mary set an example of determination and selfless love for her children. She filled this world with kindness, grace, and limitless love. She was the happiest when spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid gardener and planted beautiful flowers around her home every spring. She enjoyed watching the birds at her feeders and sewing in her spare time. In passing she is preceded by her mother, June C. (Roehrig) Bittner. She is survived by her husband and daughters, her father Norman J. Bittner, brother Gerald N. Bittner, sister Judith B. Zakutansky, as well as many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a future date. In her memory, please share live flowers with your family and friends. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -