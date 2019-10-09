|
Mary Lee Carpenter Douglas went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, October 4, 2019, at the age of 97. Mary Douglas was preceded in death by her husband, William Albert Douglas, Sr. Al Douglas and Mary operated The Pastry Shop, the local bakery located on Merchant's Square for many years. Mary Douglas later worked at the Golden Horseshoe Club and the Colonial Williamsburg Information Center Bookstore. Mary was a member of Jamestown Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her children and their (spouses), William Albert Douglas, Jr. (Marie), Mary Ann Proctor (Edward), Beverly Jo Douglas McClish (Charles), and David C. Douglas. She is also survived by her grandchildren and their spouses, Jeff Douglas, Jennifer Douglas McKeon (Danny), John Douglas (Paige), Wes Zuzma, Danny Evans, Beth Evans, Fern Douglas, Drew Douglas (Katie), Stephanie Douglas, and Josiah Douglas; and her nieces Linda Rathbun, Diane Blanton, and Shirley Tant. A visitation will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 12:00-1:00pm with a Chapel service following at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd, Williamsburg. A graveside service will follow directly after at Williamsburg Memorial Park, 130 King William Dr, Williamsburg. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be given to Jamestown Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019