Mary "Cathy" Catherine Callis, 55, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away October 13th, 2020. Cathy graduated from Lafayette High School in 1983. For over 20 years, she was the restaurant manager of Berrets, and worked at the Riverwalk for 10 years. Additionally, she was very passionate about nature, especially gardening and landscaping, which led her to own and operate The Plant Manager. She loved animals and rescued multiple who were in need during her life. Cathy also enjoyed travelling, even living in Germany for multiple years. Her hobbies included baking and photography, and she was a member of Grace Baptist Church. Cathy is survived by her husband, Gregory Johnson; son, Kyle Sanders; daughter, Nicole Dydak (Andrew); parents, Wayne and Chicquita; and multiple cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. In lieu of flowers, please give memorial contributions in Cathy's honor to the Williamsburg Humane Society or New Hope Rescue (New Kent). Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
.