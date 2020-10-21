1/1
Mary Catherine Callis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary "Cathy" Catherine Callis, 55, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away October 13th, 2020. Cathy graduated from Lafayette High School in 1983. For over 20 years, she was the restaurant manager of Berrets, and worked at the Riverwalk for 10 years. Additionally, she was very passionate about nature, especially gardening and landscaping, which led her to own and operate The Plant Manager. She loved animals and rescued multiple who were in need during her life. Cathy also enjoyed travelling, even living in Germany for multiple years. Her hobbies included baking and photography, and she was a member of Grace Baptist Church. Cathy is survived by her husband, Gregory Johnson; son, Kyle Sanders; daughter, Nicole Dydak (Andrew); parents, Wayne and Chicquita; and multiple cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. In lieu of flowers, please give memorial contributions in Cathy's honor to the Williamsburg Humane Society or New Hope Rescue (New Kent). Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
7575651141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved