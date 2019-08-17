|
|
MARY COLEMAN LOGAN, 89, of Stonehouse in Toano, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. "Lib" Logan was born Mary Elizabeth Coleman, June 28, 1930, Durham, NC to Paul Lee and Martha Ann WALL COLEMAN. A graduate of Duke University, she became a social worker, bringing aid and social justice to the impoverished. In 1952, she married JAMES "JIM" MANNING LOGAN, also a graduate of Duke. Two years into their marriage, Jim was drafted. Suddenly, Lib was an Army wife. They quickly embraced the rewards and challenges of military life: patriotic duty, world travel, exposure to numerous cultures, and family sacrifices. She ran a household filled with love and caring despite the constant moves, new school systems, counseling other Army wives, and frequent entertaining responsibilities. All this, and she still continued to make impacts in social work and develop an ever growing circle of friends long before the advent and ease of social media. She opened the first Head Start office in Kansas City during the Johnson Administration's 'War on Poverty', performed pioneering work in elder care, and concluded her social work career serving domestic abuse cases. She was involved in the Methodist Church wherever she lived, often joining the choir and becoming an avid Sunday School member. She loved reading, conversation, laughing, entertaining, her dogs, dear friends, family, and especially her husband, the love of her life. She was extremely gracious, exceptionally intelligent, generous to a fault, and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her son, James Scott LOGAN and his wife Melanie of Williamsburg; son, Gary Steven LOGAN and his wife Teresa of Pittsburgh; their son, Andrew LOGAN of Richmond; nephew Paul Lee COLEMAN III and niece Jackie SCOTT, both of Smyrna, NC; nieces Shelia and Tina MOORE, both of Atlanta, GA; and many cousins. A gathering of friends and family will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug 23 at the Stonehouse Residents' Club, Toano, in remembrance. Funeral arrangements are through Nelsen Funeral Home. Her ashes will be interred in Green Hills Cemetery, Asheville, NC. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Habitat for Humanity.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019