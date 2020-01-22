|
Mary Costa Regone, 97, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. She was born on August 14, 1922, in Asiago, Italy, to Battistina and Peter Costa. In August of 1929, she came to the United States and graduated from LeRoy High School, LeRoy, NY, in 1939. She worked for five years for a coffee shop in LeRoy until she married Victor John Regone on December 7, 1944. They moved to Hampton, VA, December 27, 1944, and she became a stay-at-home mom. She participated in many activities as a girl scout leader, den mother, PTA member, and president of the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church alter society. She decorated the church with flowers for 12 years and was a volunteer for Mary Immaculate Hospital in Hampton. In August 1969, Mary moved to Williamsburg and joined the Kingspoint Garden Club and Women's Club. For 35 years, she served for the old St. Bede Catholic Church's alter guild and was president twice for the St. Bede's Women's Club. She became a Eucharistic minister and joined the "Young at Heart" Club at St. Bede. For 22 years, she provided child care for Colonial Williamsburg. In 2004, she moved to Chambrel Senior Living (now Brookdale), Williamsburg, where she was an ambassador, was on the food committee and participated in many events until her death. She is survived by her seven children and their families: Jean Henry (Dave), Carl Regone (Cynthia), Steve Regone, Doris Leigh (Danny), Bill Regone (Debbie), Vicki Bowker (Fritz), and Janet Battel (Chris); also surviving are 17 grandchildren (with their seven spouses) and 15 great grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Bede Catholic Church, Williamsburg, with interment in the Columbarium. A reception at the church will follow the service. Arrangements are with Nelsen Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at [email protected]
Published in Virginia Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020