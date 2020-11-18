1/
Mary Ellen Ferrante
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ellen Ferrante of Williamsburg, VA, also known as Grandma and Bootsie to those who loved her, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. She was born on October 20, 1941 to Richard Raymond Liggan and Martha Manning Liggan. Mary Ellen loved and will always be loved by her family. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Frank Edward Ferrante of Williamsburg, VA; one daughter, Elizabeth Ann Miller (Lane) of Centreville, VA; and two sons, Richard R. Ferrante (Tracy) of Sterling, VA and Daniel S. Ferrante (Stephanie) of Raleigh, NC; 17 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, with one on the way. She considered each one a blessing and they all brought great purpose to her life. Her family was her pride and her joy; she loved us with all her heart, and we have faith that we will see her again in heaven. She most importantly wanted to share the Gift and Love of her Lord Jesus Christ with people in her community and those around her. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Mountain Mission School, located in Grundy, VA, at mmskids.org. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 522 High St., Portsmouth, VA. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
1926 HIGH ST
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 397-2391
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 17, 2020
My heartfelt condolences, for the grief that comes with losing someone so kind and gentle.
Shelley Newell
Family
November 17, 2020
The purest, sweetest soul to walk this earth blessing all she met. My heart breaks losing the heaven she brought to earth.
Nancyanne Ferrante
Family
November 17, 2020
We are so sorry to learn of Bootsie's passing.
Our deepest sympathy to all the family, especially my classmate Frank.
Larry & Pat Calderazzi
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved