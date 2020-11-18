Mary Ellen Ferrante of Williamsburg, VA, also known as Grandma and Bootsie to those who loved her, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. She was born on October 20, 1941 to Richard Raymond Liggan and Martha Manning Liggan. Mary Ellen loved and will always be loved by her family. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Frank Edward Ferrante of Williamsburg, VA; one daughter, Elizabeth Ann Miller (Lane) of Centreville, VA; and two sons, Richard R. Ferrante (Tracy) of Sterling, VA and Daniel S. Ferrante (Stephanie) of Raleigh, NC; 17 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, with one on the way. She considered each one a blessing and they all brought great purpose to her life. Her family was her pride and her joy; she loved us with all her heart, and we have faith that we will see her again in heaven. She most importantly wanted to share the Gift and Love of her Lord Jesus Christ with people in her community and those around her. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Mountain Mission School, located in Grundy, VA, at mmskids.org
. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 522 High St., Portsmouth, VA. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com
.