Mary Frances Russell (nee Navratil), age 92, recently of Peachtree Corners, GA, was born and raised in Schenectady, NY where she graduated from the College of St. Rose. It was there that she met the love of her life, John Merrill Russell. They married in 1951 and remained devoted to each other until John's death just last year. Mary worked as an elementary school teacher in the Schenectady area prior to her marriage. She left teaching to concentrate on raising her three sons. Upon obtaining her Masters Degree in Reading Education from Syracuse University in 1967, Mary blazed an educational trail by becoming one of the earliest reading specialists in the country. After moving to Williamsburg, Virginia in 1970, she continued her career in remedial reading at the Newport News School System. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling and visiting her grandchildren. Mary loved strolling down the streets of Colonial Williamsburg. It became Mary's and John's home for the next 45 years. A funeral service will be held at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in North Lauderdale, FL in October. She is preceded in death by her husband John, her parents Francis "Frank" Navratil and Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Kulkus) Navratil, and her grandson, Christopher Russell. Mary is survived by her sons Robert Russell and his wife Janice; Gary Russell and his wife Mindy; and Brian Russell and his wife Doramary. She also leaves behind 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Published in Virginia Gazette from Apr. 27 to May 4, 2019