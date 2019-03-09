|
|
Mary Frances Drake (Bahns), 98, of Williamsburg, Virginia passed away on March 5, 2019. Frances was a member of Bruton Parish Church and the Women's Club of Williamsburg. Frances was predeceased by her husband, William Eugene Drake; parents and siblings. She is survived by her children, Halle Bruening (Frank), Leslie Coe (Thomas), John Drake, and Molly Beitel (Scott); her granchildren, Andy (Paige), Nathaniel, and Alex Bruening, Jessica and Betsy Coe, Justin Drake, Caitlin Heltzel (Justice), Lauren and Drake Beitel; great-grandchildren, Lizzy Bruening, Ian, Charlotte, and Natalie Bruening and Penelope Heltzel. A service for Frances will be held at Bruton Parish House on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be held on March 23, 2019 in Yellow Spring, Ohio. Please visit www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2019