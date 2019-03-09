Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Drake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Frances Drake

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Frances Drake Obituary
Mary Frances Drake (Bahns), 98, of Williamsburg, Virginia passed away on March 5, 2019. Frances was a member of Bruton Parish Church and the Women's Club of Williamsburg. Frances was predeceased by her husband, William Eugene Drake; parents and siblings. She is survived by her children, Halle Bruening (Frank), Leslie Coe (Thomas), John Drake, and Molly Beitel (Scott); her granchildren, Andy (Paige), Nathaniel, and Alex Bruening, Jessica and Betsy Coe, Justin Drake, Caitlin Heltzel (Justice), Lauren and Drake Beitel; great-grandchildren, Lizzy Bruening, Ian, Charlotte, and Natalie Bruening and Penelope Heltzel. A service for Frances will be held at Bruton Parish House on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be held on March 23, 2019 in Yellow Spring, Ohio. Please visit www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now