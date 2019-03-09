Home

Mary Kusumoto

Mary Kusumoto Obituary
MARY KAFUKO TASAKA KUSUMOTO, 86, of Williamsburg, VA, native of Washington, D.C. and former resident of Rockville, MD for 25 years, departed this life Wednesday, February 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Earl H. Kusumoto who died in 2003. She is survived by Susan Kusumoto and her husband Steven Hulsebus, of Bethesda, MD; Kimberly Kusumoto and her husband David Ferree, of Havertown, PA; grandsons, Hunter Kusumoto Hulsebus and Tyler Tasaka Ferree. A celebration of Mary's life will be held in Williamsburg and private funeral services will be held in Hawaii. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Salvation Army of Williamsburg in memory of Mary.Entrusted to Bucktrout of Williamsburg Funeral Home.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2019
