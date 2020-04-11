|
|
Selbyville, DE – Mary Lauretta (Harney) Timmons, 100, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020 surrounded by family at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, MD. She had suffered a stroke 2 days earlier. Mary was born on November 1, 1919 in Cambridge, MA. She grew up in Somerville, MA eldest daughter of Mary L. (Keenan) Harney and John J. Harney. She was predeceased by her siblings: Joseph Harney and wife Mary of Arlington, MA, Dorothy Gralton and husband Kenneth of Weymouth, MA, Barbara Costello and husband Joseph of Quincy, MA, George Harney and wife Mary of Somerville, MA. She graduated from Somerville High School in 1936 and attended the Chandler Secretarial School of Boston. Mary was employed by the Harvard University Press in Cambridge, MA, as the Assistant to the Production Manager. Mary was the loving wife of the late Francis X. Timmons (died 2011). They met at a wedding where she was the Maid of Honor and he was the Best Man. They were married a year later in 1947. Their first home was in East Falls Church, VA. They raised their family in Chatham and Loveladies Harbor, NJ. They retired in 1988 to Kings Mill in Williamsburg, VA where they lived for 23 years. Mary was the devoted mother of Marilyn Harrington and husband Robert of Wayland, MA, the late Maureen Pilot and husband Henry of Ocean View, DE and Michael Timmons and wife Randi of Branford, CT. She was very proud of her 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Considering herself to be an athlete, Mary enjoyed skiing, ice skating, participated in a bowling league and was a member of the 9-hole Ladies Golf group at Fairmount Country Club in Chatham, NJ where her husband was the co-founder and first president. She was also an avid bridge player and gourmet cook. Volunteering was a big part of Mary's life. She was always involved with activities centered on the schools, church and a hospital volunteer as well. Family, friends and staff joined together to celebrate her 100th birthday at her residence of 8 years, Brandywine Living at Fenwick Island in Selbyville, DE. She was so happy to achieve this milestone. Mary had a very active life there, participating in social events, bingo, field trips, exercise classes and crafts. For 5 consecutive years, Mary was a model for the Brandywine Calendar with proceeds from its sale going to the Alzheimer Association. She will be remembered for her youthful spirit and sense of humor. Memorial donations in her honor may be sent to the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition at [email protected]
Published in Virginia Gazette on Apr. 11, 2020