Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Brandfass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Brandfass

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou Brandfass Obituary
Mary Lou Kramer Brandfass, passed away at the age of 92, on November 21, 2019, in Williamsburg, VA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Dr. Robert Taylor Brandfass, her parents, and sister Ruth Kramer Hume. Mary Lou was a woman of grace who touched many people. She was known for her sense of humor and wit. Daughter of Harry and Mary Mayo Kramer from Metuchen, NJ, Mary Lou graduated from Cedar Crest College. She moved to Wheeling, WV in 1956 and was an active member of her community and church. She was an avid life-long learner and enjoyed golf, tennis, and cards with friends. Mary Lou is survived by five children; Gail Horner (Ross) of Raleigh, NC, Rick (Marlyn) of Inwood, WV., Lynne Bundick (Jim) of Williamsburg, VA, Doug (Leanne) of Las Vegas, NV, and Jim of Goosecreek, SC. She has 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Her brother, Peter H. Kramer (Joyce) lives in Amissville, VA. Mary Lou took great pleasure in her large extended family. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on April 18, 2020 at Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church, 905 National Road, Wheeling, WV 26003 or the Oglebay Foundation, 255 Mansion Drive, Wheeling, WV 26003. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -