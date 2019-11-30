|
|
Mary Lou Kramer Brandfass, passed away at the age of 92, on November 21, 2019, in Williamsburg, VA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Dr. Robert Taylor Brandfass, her parents, and sister Ruth Kramer Hume. Mary Lou was a woman of grace who touched many people. She was known for her sense of humor and wit. Daughter of Harry and Mary Mayo Kramer from Metuchen, NJ, Mary Lou graduated from Cedar Crest College. She moved to Wheeling, WV in 1956 and was an active member of her community and church. She was an avid life-long learner and enjoyed golf, tennis, and cards with friends. Mary Lou is survived by five children; Gail Horner (Ross) of Raleigh, NC, Rick (Marlyn) of Inwood, WV., Lynne Bundick (Jim) of Williamsburg, VA, Doug (Leanne) of Las Vegas, NV, and Jim of Goosecreek, SC. She has 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Her brother, Peter H. Kramer (Joyce) lives in Amissville, VA. Mary Lou took great pleasure in her large extended family. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on April 18, 2020 at Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church, 905 National Road, Wheeling, WV 26003 or the Oglebay Foundation, 255 Mansion Drive, Wheeling, WV 26003. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019