Mary "Mickie" Margaret Helmick, 79, of Williamsburg, VA passed away on March 1, 2019. She was born in Fairmont, WV on May 27, 1939. Mary was the only child of the late Andrew Misco and Elizabeth Shivak-Misco.Mickie is survived by one son, James a. Helmick of Linden, VA.She married the late Daniel Ryan Helmick of Fairmont in 1961. The two moved to Durham, NC where they resided and raised a family before permanently relocating to Williamsburg, VA in 1980 after a brief family relocation in Alton, IL. They were married for 52 years.Mickie was a 1957 graduate of Fairmont's St. Peter's Catholic High School. Having a passion and talent for dance, she formed her own dance studio and also auditioned for the Rockettes in New York City. She was a leader of civic events throughout her life to include many years serving on the Kristiansand homeowner's community association board. Being business-minded, Mickie successfully ran several home-based businesses to include a seamstress shop and baked specialty cakes well before it became a trend. She served as branch manager for the Altonized Federal Credit Union for Owens-Brockway in Toano, VA until her retirement in 2004.Mickie was devoted not only to her husband and family but friends, colleagues, and neighbors. She will be fondly remembered as a giving person and would lend a hand to help anyone. She is loved in our hearts forever and will be missed greatly by those whose lives she touched.Viewing will be held at Nelsen funeral home in Williamsburg, VA on Saturday, March 9th from 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be private.Family requests charitable donations on behalf of Mickie in lieu of flowers. Donations can be made online to the Cancer Research Institute (www.cancerresearch.org), National Foundation for Cancer Research (www.nfcr.org), and the Northern Virginia Sheltie Rescue (www.nvsr.org).Condolences can be registered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Virginia Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary