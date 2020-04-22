|
|
Mary Ruth Siler Gallimore 85, of Williamsburg VA passed away on April 20, 2020, after a two year battle with cancer. Mary leaves behind her 3 children W Dennis Gallimore (Alessa), Allison Gallimore Cash (Johnny) & Sue Korlach (Michael) all of VA. she also leaves behind her 5 grandchildren Andrew Gallimore (Kelli), Daniel E Gallimore (Amanda), Corey Williams, Ashlee Korlach & Haylee Korlach, great granddaughter Molly Elizabeth Gallimore that she had not had the honor to yet meet. Five out of ten surviving siblings James & Dewey Siler. Jeanette Kemble, Sarah Griffith, & Betty Kidd, plus blessed by numerous nieces and nephews, plus her devoted best friend Jessie Clayton. Predeceased by her husband William E Gallimore, her parents James & Laura Siler, sisters Phyllis Chisom, Darlene Meadows, Estelle Guilliams, & brother Bruce Siler. Born Jan 22, 1935 at home in Vinton, VA. She attended Radford College and earned her degree in Education. While at Radford she was set up on a blind date that introduced her to future Husband Bill. They married in June 1957 and spent many wonderful years together after moving to Williamsburg, VA until his death in 1996. Mary taught elementary school for over 30 years, most of which was for Williamsburg James City Schools. She was an active member of Williamsburg Baptist Church until illness kept her from attending. Avid knitter she enjoyed sharing her passion and accomplishments. Many friends and family benefited from her beautiful creations of baby outfits and afghans. She volunteered for many years after retirement for FISH. Loved to travel and never met a stranger. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Since she was not a big fan of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in her honor at Due to the current pandemic, a private burial service for immediate family will be held and memorial service will be held at a later date TBD. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020