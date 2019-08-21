|
|
Mary S. Brooks (Sexton) of Trumbull, CT passed away on August 6th 2019 surrounded by family. Mary Susan Sexton was born in Baltimore Maryland to Ruth Montgomery Sexton and Horatio Clay Sexton. She attended Sidwell Friends School in Washington, DC. She then graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelors Degree in English. While at Purdue she pledged and became a member of the sorority Kappa Kappa Gamma, this was to be a lifelong relationship. Mary lived in Westport, CT for 35 years before moving to Williamsburg, Virginia. In 2018 Mary moved back to Trumbull, Connecticut to be closer to family. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Charles A. Brooks and her son Daniel Brooks. She is survived by her children Martha Brooks (Tom Donaher) of Fairfield CT., Charles Brooks of Safety Harbor FL., Susan (Brooks) Hart (John Wagner) of Trumbull CT and Robert Brooks of Breckenridge CO., as well as many nieces, nephews, grand and great grand children. In lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations in her name to the Charity.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019