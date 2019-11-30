|
Mary Wehrmann Leavy, 99, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away on November 25, 2019. Mary was a devoted sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was born Sept. 16, 1920, in Kirksville, MO, to Ida and Antonio Corso, immigrants from Fonzaso, Italy. She spent her early years in Jeiseyville, IL, and later moved with her family to Springfield, IL, where she met her first husband, Robert Wehrmann. They were together for 37 years and lived in numerous cities across the country before settling in Glendora, CA in 1973. In Glendora, Mary was an active member of the Glenkirk Presbyterian Church, a home health aide, a literacy volunteer, and a friend to the numerous foreign students whom she shared her home with over the years. One of her favorite places to be was in her garden, and she never lost her appreciation for the beauty of nature. She was also a lover of art and music and enjoyed many summer evenings at the Hollywood Bowl. At the age of 70, she married again and enjoyed close to 20 years of happiness with Robert Leavy. In 2006, she moved to Williamsburg, VA, to be near family. She was a warm and loving person to all who knew her and will be remembered as someone who truly enjoyed life and sparked this enjoyment in others. Hers was a life well lived, and she will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Angeline England and husband James, her sister Rose Farmer and husband Tilford, brother-in law Robert Olshefsky, and her husbands, Robert Paul Wehrmann and Robert Leavy. She is survived by her sister Antoinette Olshefsky and her children, daughter Julie Murphy and husband John, son Carl Wehrmann and wife Cathy, daughter Carol Wehrmann-Reid and husband Dennis, and daughter Lisa Wehrmann; two grandchildren, Carla Drescher and husband Mike, and Cole Wehrmann; and two great grandchildren, Evan and Erin Drescher. Per her wishes, Mary's remains will be interred next to those of Robert Wehrmann, at the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield, IL In memory of Mary, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 96011 Washington, D.C. 20090-6011
Published in Virginia Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019