Marylyn "Lynn" Schumann, 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on November 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, COL Albert W. Schumann, USAF, and is survived by her daughters Kim Fox of Stafford, VA, and Rena Lantz of Gold River, CA, son Richard Schumann of Williamsburg, VA, grandchildren Sean, Molly and Duncan Fox and Amanda and Claire Schumann, and two great-grandchildren. Lynn was born in Weehawken, NJ on January 17, 1935, and remained in the NY/NJ area until her marriage to a young USAF fighter pilot gave her the opportunity to spread her own wings and join him at duty stations around the world. She was happy in her role as officer's wife and mother, but it was in Naples, Italy that she discovered a passion that she pursued for decades afterward. She immersed herself in the Naples Little Theatre as an actor, producer, director and Jill-Of-All-Trades, with productions often becoming family affairs. She was living the quiet life of retired aviator's wife in Springfield, VA when she got the call that twin granddaughters were on the way, and immediately said, "Al, we're moving to Williamsburg!" They did, and she spent nearly two decades helping with the girls and also performing with the Williamsburg Players. She remained a front-row-center season ticket holder right up until the end, once she could no longer perform. The family will hold a private interment ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor are suggested to The Williamsburg Players or The Heritage Humane Society. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019