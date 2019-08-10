|
|
Matt Norris Crawford of Murrells Inlet, SC, passed away on Saturday August 3rd, 2019, at the age of 69. Matt was born in Greensboro, NC, on September 10, 1949. He attended Roanoke Rapids High School, graduated in 1968, and achieved Eagle Scout as a teenager. He went on to earn a Political Science Degree from Appalachian State University. Matt began his professional career in Real Estate becoming a broker and eventual business owner in South Boston, VA, and later in Williamsburg, VA. Eventually, Matt realized education was his calling. He spent eighteen years teaching in Williamsburg, both in middle and high schools. Along the way, he completed a Master's Degree in Education from Old Dominion University. Matt had a number of interests throughout his life. He began playing drums as a youngster and was a member of several bands that performed throughout North Carolina. Flying was another passion of Matt's. He obtained a private pilot's license and enjoyed trips to various destinations in the southeast. As life continued, Matt realized boating was a better way to spend time with his family. The James River and Tidewater area provided the perfect setting to create lifelong memories with family and friends. Perhaps his biggest passion was his penchant for sharing engaging stories. Many that knew him, will certainly remember Matt's ability to connect a story to any topic or situation. Matt and Debbie recently retired to Murrells Inlet, SC, an area they had visited for the last thirty years. Matt is predeceased by his Father, William Henry Weed Crawford II; Mother, Nancy Barbee Crawford and Brother, Walter Barbee Crawford. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Deborah Hudson Crawford and Father in Law, Frank Delbert Hudson of Roanoke Rapids, NC; Sons, Andrew Tyson Crawford (Jennifer Brooke Crawford) of Murrells Inlet, SC and Fielding Hudson Crawford (Rebecca Davis Crawford) of Richmond, VA; Grandchildren, Jameson Andrew Crawford (11), Aiden Samuel Crawford (8), Rivers Warrick Crawford (5) and Tucker Davis Crawford (2). Lovingly remembered by his siblings, William Henry Weed Crawford III (Heike) of Williamsburg, VA; Nancy Crawford Gray (Wayne) of Henderson, NC; Carol Crawford Marshburn (Robert) of Knoxville, TN; as well as eight nieces and nephews and ten great nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Goldfinch Funeral Home, 11528 Highway 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576, on Saturday, August 10th, 2019, at 2:00p.m. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019