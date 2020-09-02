Matthew Adrian Broderick, Jr., 85, passed away on August 14th in his Williamsburg home after a long battle with cancer. Born in Pennsylvania and the oldest of four children, Matt was a proud member of the Marine Corps, where he served as a E-3 corporal during the Korean War. He graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a degree in chemical engineering and did his graduate studies at Columbia University. After leveraging this experience in various roles with Allied Chemical for over 20 years, he moved into the Real Estate industry, where he became a pioneer in the loan origination software field. A proud member of the Williamsburg community for the last two decades, Matt graciously donated his time to help residents with tax return preparation. He also served as an advisor to MBA students at the College of William and Mary in their entrepreneur program. His passions included woodworking and cooking, often experimenting with new recipes that interested the engineer in him. Matt, or "Boppa," as he was affectionately referred to by his grandchildren, always had a smile and his unwavering optimism and caring nature brought joy to his friends and family. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patti; three children, Shannon Roberts and her husband John, Sean Broderick and his wife Karen, and Ryan Broderick; seven grandchildren, Kaley, Brady, Colin, Kyla, Graham, Kelly and Noah; and innumerable caring relatives and wonderful friends. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Saint Jude's and Riverside Hospice to show your love for Matthew.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store