Maxine "Mickey" Marie (Radzinski) Kennelly, of Williamsburg, VA, died March 29, 2020 due to a COVID-19 related illness. She is survived by her sister, Marion Curtis; children, Mary Estelle Kennelly of Arlington, VA, Elizabeth Mador (John) of New London, CT, Margaret Jones (David) of Williamsburg, VA, Kathleen Bingham of Vienna, VA and Tom Kennelly of Vienna, VA; nine grandchildren; as well as one great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, John T. Kennelly and daughter Rose (Kennelly) Beal. Mickey was born in Cleveland, OH on August 23, 1931. She was raised in San Francisco, CA earning her nurse's certificate at St. Joseph College of Nursing there, then joining the U.S. Air Force. She was first stationed in Albany, GA, where she met John, then posted to Dreux AFB in France. John and Mickey were married in 1957, having six children over the next several years and settling in Arlington, VA. Mickey was an active member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and School in Arlington, serving as lector, eucharistic minister and volunteer clinic nurse. Through the years she was involved in many children's activities and other volunteer organizations in her community. After retirement, John and Mickey relocated to Williamsburg, VA in 1993, where she was a member of St. Bede Catholic Church and an active member of her community, participating in book, garden and bridge clubs. Summers were spent in Rehoboth Beach, DE, relaxing with family. Mickey will be remembered for her dedication to her family and the love she so generously shared with all of us; her love of sewing, quilting, art, and her commitment to the Catholic Church. A funeral Mass is scheduled for September 28 at St. Bede Catholic Church in Williamsburg, VA (Ironbound Rd.). Immediately following the Mass, inurnment will be held at St. Bede Columbarium. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, attendance will be limited to family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in Mickey's memory to the Williamsburg House of Mercy, www.williamsburghouseofmercy.org
