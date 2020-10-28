Mercer D. Collins Jr., 76, of Williamsburg, VA passed away September 9, 2020. He is preceded in death by his mother, V.D. Cantrell; father, M.D. Collins Sr.; and one brother, William Sapp. Mercer lived in Georgia and Florida most of his life, graduating from high school and attending some college. He served his country in the Vietnam War. He then went on to work for Anheuser-Busch before retiring. Mercer was a grateful long time (30 year) member of AA. He dearly loved his golf, and is hopefully playing a perfect game on the beautiful greens of Heaven. He is survived by his wife, Christine Collins; step-son, Ron Campana Jr. and his family; step-daughter, Rachael Smith and her family; as well as four step-grandchildren. Mercer is also survived by his brother, Jack Sapp (Wanda), many wonderful cousins, nieces, and nephews, and his loyal four legged companion, Peanut. He will miss his devoted friends, Richard Peeling, Glen and Cindy Kordek, and his golf buddies. A special thanks to all the staff of Sentara Hospice for their compassion and care. A graveside service will be held at Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, VA at 1pm Thursday, October 29, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to IPFFoundation.org
(Pulmonary Fibrosis) would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
