Merrill Allen Maye (May 9, 1941-November 30, 2019) born in Harrisonburg, VA to Mary E Pendleton and Alvin Maye. Merrill grew up in South Norfolk and graduated from Oscar Smith High School. While working as a designer at NN Shipbuilding; he attended ODU until he was called to service in the US Army. He proudly served his country in Vietnam alongside his brothers in-arms in the 1st Cavalry Division from '64 to '65. Upon returning home, he completed his education earning a BS in Mechanical Engineering from ODU in 1975 at the age of 34. Working in several states as a project engineer, he then became a devoted employee of Honeywell, retiring after 25 years. Merrill enjoyed hiking, animals, woodworking and traveling the world. There was not anything he couldn't build or fix. He loved to serve others and always was willing to lend a helping hand. He was known as the "southern gentleman" to the many guests he hosted at his home. He was well known in the community especially at Lowes, Ace Hardware and Williamsburg United Methodist Church. Merrill never knew a stranger and greeted all with a happy smile and a firm handshake; making sure that everyone knew they were cared about and appreciated. Preceded in death by his parents and his brother Wayne Lionel Maye. Merrill is survived by his beloved "bride" Cassie; his sons, Chris Maye and Scott Maye (Glenda); daughters, Amy Gebhart (Mark) and Becki Knott (Mike); grandchildren, Jenna Maye, Lindsay Maye, Joe Kline (Julie), Emilee Knott and Luke Knott; as well as much loved nephews, niece, extended family and friends. Sincere thanks to all our special caregivers as well as At Home Hospice, Senior First Adult Center in Richmond, and Williamsburg Landing Adult Daycare who helped us complete the journey. Funeral arrangements by Nelsen Funeral Home. A service for family and friends will be held at Williamsburg United Methodist Church Monday December 9, 2019 at 1PM. Reception to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Merrill to Heritage Humane Society, Williamsburg United Methodist Church, or a . Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019