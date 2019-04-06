Home

Meryle Forrest Roma Obituary
5/31/38 - 4/2/19 Raised in Poquoson, Virginia, she retired to Williamsburg, VA and eventually settled in Crestwood, KY. She was predeceased by her parents, Beamon T. Forrest, Sr. & Dorothy G. Forrest. From a young age she sang in the church choir and then at weddings and special occasions. She was very artistic and always enjoyed crafting.Meryle is survived by her husband of 52 years Jon C. Roma and four daughters Diane Holloway (Robert), Katie Dirks (Brandon), Melissa Houck (Darren), Amanda Bybee (Todd), 5 grandchildren and her brother B. T. Forrest.A memorial service was held April, 4, 2019 at Christ United Methodist Church in Kentucky.The family has requested memorial gifts be made toLupus Foundation of America, Mid-South Chapter https://www.lupus.org/midsouth
Published in Virginia Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 13, 2019
