Michael David Sarles passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019. Mike was born on September 3, 1938 in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Canneth and Kathleen Laugheed Sarles. He graduated from Benjamin Bosse High School in Evansville, Indiana. He then received his degree in Electrical Engineering at Purdue University in 1960 and his Masters at Drexel University in 1964. He worked on guidance and control systems in the space industry for many years in the exciting infancy of space exploration, working on Skylab, the Apollo program and the Space Shuttle and ended his career at the EPA, while teaching and owning a business in between.Mike was a dedicated life-long learner. He delighted in reading, research and writing, ultimately authoring a lengthy text entered at the Library of Congress entitled God and Science. He was also an ardent animal lover.Mike is predeceased by his wife, soul-mate, and life-time love of 51 years, Mickey Ann Million. He is survived by his daughter, Keri Sarles Gore and husband, Peter H. Gore, and granddaughter, Alexandra Patterson Gore. Mike is also survived by his 3 sisters and family, Mona Scott (Robin Jones, Jon Scott, Tara Prochazk), Karen Pritchard and husband, Charles Pritchard (Matthew Pritchard, Amy Cole), and Holly Polston (LeeAnn Ragsdale).Anyone who has benefited from the loving care given at Hospice House & Support Care of Williamsburg, or in any other Hospice program, may make a donation to the organization at 4445 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg, VA 23188 (williamsburghospice.org). Donations for companion pets are also gratefully accepted at Heritage Humane Society at 430 Waller Mill Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23185 (heritagehumanesociety.org). Published in Virginia Gazette from May 4 to May 11, 2019