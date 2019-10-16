|
|
Poet, novelist, and biographer Michael Charles Alston Mott, 88, died on October 11 after a long struggle with heart and lung diseases. A London native, Mott worked as an editor and literary critic before emigrating to the U.S. He was poetry editor of The Kenyon Review, taught at Emory, retired from Bowling Green State University, and was twice Writer in Residence at William and Mary. His publications include the early novels Notebooks of Susan Berry and Helmet and Wasps; numerous poetry volumes such as Woman and the Sea and The World of Richard Dadd; and the biography The Seven Mountains of Thomas Merton. Mott is survived by his wife of 27 years, Emma Lou Powers of Williamsburg; daughter Amanda Mott of Philadelphia; daughter Sophie Mott of Atlanta; and brother John Mott of Ravensthorpe, Northamptonshire. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 Saturday, October 19 at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, Atlanta. Contributions may be made to the Nature Conservancy, 4245 North Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019