Michele Ann Holcombe of Williamsburg, 65, "Mickie", and affectionately known as "Mimi" by her grandkids, went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2020. Mickie was born on February 26, 1955, in Western NY to Edgar and Marjorie Maloney. She spent most of her childhood in Cheektowaga, graduating from Maryvale High School in 1973. Mickie met and married the love of her life, Larry Holcombe, of Grand Island NY, in 1975. They lived in several different cities throughout PA and VA, until finally settling in 1993 in Williamsburg. Mickie loved being a wife and mother, and was known for her hospitality to others, providing meals, lodging and friendship for those in need. She was a faithful member of Christ Fellowship. Mickie was preceded in death by her father, and is survived by her mother, Marjorie Maloney; her loving husband of 44 years, Larry Holcombe; 4 children, Philip Holcombe (Becca), Sara Dowell (Greg), Nicole Holcombe, Wendy McAlister (Mark); 7 grandchildren; 2 sisters, and 3 brothers. In her final days, she rested comfortably in her home, surrounded by the love of her family and dear friends. Mickie has finished her race and is now joyfully worshipping her Creator.



