Born March 1, 1929, Mildred Ellis Taylor, 90, of Henrico, VA passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 in the company of her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Bernard Reid Taylor; father Junious Wesley Ellis; mother Nannie Slayden Ellis; two brothers Stewart M. Ellis and Junious Graves (Red) Ellis; and nephews Jeffrey Ellis and Winnford Ellis. She is survived by her daughter Betsy Taylor Harrison and son-in-law Gerald Harrison of Williamsburg; grandsons Taylor Roesch (wife Meredith Roesch), Brian Harrison, Stephen Harrison (wife Jayci Harrison and great grandson Maddox); granddaughter Liza Roesch (husband Nate Wilson); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Richmond Professional Institute of the College of William and Mary, class of 1950 -- now VCU. Millie was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Martin Bible Class and Circle #4. She served on the altar guild and enjoyed the fellowship with these friends for many years. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 26 at Woody Funeral Home-Parham at 6-8pm, and a memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 27 at 1pm at Trinity United Methodist Church. Internment will be private at Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, anyone who wishes can make a donation to the Hospice House & Support Care of Williamsburg, 4425 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg, VA 23188 or Trinity United Methodist Church, 903 Forest Ave, Richmond, VA 23229.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020