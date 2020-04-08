|
|
Mildred Joyce Tressler (nee Michel) passed away peacefully at the home of her eldest son in Williamsburg on March 15, 2020 at the age of 97. She was the born on September 13, 1922 in Fresno, California, and was the daughter of the late John and Daisy (Pickard) Michel. Mrs. Tressler's devoted husband, John O. Tressler, predeceased her in 2007. She was also predeceased by a brother. Mrs. Tressler is survived by her three sons, John D. Tressler, Sr. (Beverly), Brian E. Tressler (Randi), and Michael D. Tressler (Joanne); a sister; seven grandchildren; and three nieces who remain to treasure her memory. A private memorial service will be held at Fairfax Memorial Park, Fairfax, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Riverside Hospice, 12420 Warwick Boulevard, Suite 6E, Newport News, VA 23606 in her memory, or a . Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsencares.com
Published in Virginia Gazette on Apr. 8, 2020