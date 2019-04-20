Miriam A. Hettler, 88, of Williamsburg, VA passed into her eternal home on April 4, 2019. She is preceded in passing by her husband, James "Jim" R. Hettler.Miriam "Mim" is cherished in memory by her daughters, Jennifer Page (Gregory D. Page) and Judy Grune (George V. Grune, Jr); her brother, Malcolm Fitch of Euless, TX; grandchildren, Allison, Erin and Andrew Page of Arlington, VA and Heather, Lindsey and George III Grune of Pittsburgh, PA.Throughout her life, Mim dedicated her life to family and her love of music. As the family transferred to various locations due to Jim's career, she engaged her musical talents in each city, including Fairfax, VA, Brecksville, OH, Anchorage, AK, Atlanta, GA, Richmond, VA, and Williamsburg, VA. Through the years, she held various positions performing, conducting, and teaching choral music. Most notably, she was the Children's Choir Director at the Cathedral of St. Philip and Lower School Music Teacher at Pace Academy, both in Atlanta, GA. Also in Atlanta, she taught an adult education class about the Mozart Effect entitled "Music Makes You Smarter," and participated in a campaign with Governor Zell Miller's office that provided CD's of Mozart's music to newborns across the state. After moving to Williamsburg, Mim held the position of Choir Director/Assoc Organist for 15 years at the King of Glory Lutheran Church, where she also created the Children's Choir and Youth Chorale, and was involved in many concerts and performances. She was honored for her 15 years of service at her retirement May 24, 2015.Mim also participated in the Williamsburg Area Music Teachers Organization (WAMT), the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the American Guild of Organists. She was a member of the Williamsburg Music Club, and served as President for two terms (2003-05, 2008-10). Most recently she served as Organist at the First Church of Christ Scientist, Williamsburg, where she played the Sunday before her death.Mim met her husband, Jim Hettler, at Bethany College before transferring to The Ohio State University, where she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Music. She went on to earn her Master's degree in Music History from Kent State University, followed by doctorate studies in Choral Music at Case Western Reserve. Mim was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity.Mim and Jim loved to travel with family and friends. They frequently visited the Eastern Shore from Bethany Beach to the Outer Banks, the North Carolina Mountains, and many ports of call around the world. Mim was thrilled to be able to visit her beloved Chautauqua in 2017, where she and Jim honeymooned and visited through the years. Mim also enjoyed her wonderful neighbors in Kings Mill, through Wine and Dine, Bible study, and Circle clubs. She was grateful for her friends and neighbors, and for the years of kindness and neighborliness that is a special gift.Miriam was a woman of GOD and was a member of King of Glory Lutheran Church. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Williamsburg Music Club Grants-In-Aid Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1808 Williamsburg, VA 23187-1808.A celebration of Miriam's life will be held at the King of Glory Lutheran Church in Williamsburg on June 15, 2019 at 11:00am. All are welcome.Arrangements are entrusted to Bucktrout of Williamsburg Funeral Home. Published in Virginia Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary