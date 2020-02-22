|
Miriam "Mimi" Schrandt, 89, of Williamsburg, went to be with the Lord on February 13, 2020. Mimi is preceded in death by her husband, Myron J Schrandt; her parents, Reinhold and Martha Fechner; and brother, Robert Fechner. Mimi loved and served her Lord and Savior and was a member of the Williamsburg Community Chapel. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was a passionate traveler, and although she loved seeing new places, her favorite place was Hawaii. Mimi played both the organ and piano, sang in the choir at church, loved to quilt and enjoyed knitting and sewing, she was a true lover of the arts. Mimi is survived by her son, Steven James (Cindi) Schrandt; daughter, Diane Lynn (Bill) Issler; grandchildren, Jenifer Habershaw, Jonathan Issler, David Issler, and Laura Issler; and great grandchildren, Kyle Issler, and Zachary Issler. A service will be held to celebrate her life on February 20, 2020, 11:00 am at Williamsburg Community Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the Hospice House and Support Care of Williamsburg. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Feb. 22, 2020