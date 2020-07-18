Morton Arthur Gutoff, born in Massachusetts on March 18, 1922, a professional musician and retired teacher from Montgomery County Public Schools (MD), died on July 24, 2019. After a highly successful career in Maryland, he retired to Williamsburg, VA with his wife of 44 years, Olivia Warley Gutoff, d. April 10, 2019. He is survived by his sister Barbara Buchen of Miami, FL and his two step-sons Robert Gray Marcellus of Powhatan, VA and John Frederick Marcellus of Alexandria VA. He was predeceased by his father Louis Gutoff, his mother Sophie Schwartz Gutoff, his brother Edwin Gutoff, and his sister Irene. Morton was in the US Army during World War II where he was a trumpet player in the 66th Infantry Division Band. He graduated from the Julliard School of Music and Columbia University. He had a long and successful career as a teacher and professional musician in the Washington, D.C. area, teaching at Western Junior High School for over two decades. He loved to teach and inspire young musicians and had a successful private music studio. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery along with his wife on July 28, 2020 at 11am. Donations in his memory can be made to the Olivia Warley Memorial Scholarship Fund which supports young musicians studying music and music education: gf.me/u/v6fs5v



