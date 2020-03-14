|
|
Muriel "Connie" Harris 93, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Roberts Health Care Centre in North Kingston, RI. She was the wife of the late Christopher C. Harris for 71 years. Connie was the beloved mother of Lynn Murphy-Bonneau (Michael) and Lauren McQuain (Kent); loving grandmother to Kerri, Billy, Becky, Caitlin and Carley; and great- grandmother of 7. Connie was born in Providence RI, and lived in RI, MA, NY and Williamsburg VA. A Celebration of her life will be held in RI with family and friends. Burial will be in the RI Veterans Cemetery along side of her husband. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hope Hospice Palliative Care of RI, 1085 N. Main Str, Providence RI 02904 will be appreciated.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Mar. 14, 2020