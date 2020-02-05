Home

Nelson A. Odom

Nelson A. Odom Obituary
Nelson A. Odom, 91, passed away into the arms of Jesus on January 23, 2020. He was born on August 6, 1928 in Fort Monroe, Va. Survivors include his high school sweetheart and wife of 71 years, Grace A. Odom; son Michael Odom; daughter Patricia Kubena; son-in-law, Bill Kubena; granddaughter Kristina Ainsworth; grandson-in-law, Michael Ainsworth; grandson, Brandon Kubena; granddaughter -in-law, Shana Kubena; great grandchildren, Hunter Ainsworth and Ali Kubena. Nelson went to Old Dominion University and obtained his bachelor's in mathematics and psychology and then went on to Texas Christian University where he obtained his masters in mathematics and psychology. Nelson also attended Southwest Seminary in Ft. Worth, Texas. He was a World War II veteran. Nelson was the founder of Faith House Ministries in Williamsburg for 24 years. Nelson's love and guidance were instrumental in the foundation of Grove Community Church and Grove Christian Outreach Center in Williamsburg.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
