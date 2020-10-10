Nola Faye Coates, 83, with clear and joyous vision was welcomed into her heavenly home on October 7, 2020. She has been reunited with family and friends that have gone on before her; most especially, her beloved husband and soulmate Fred who passed away in 2016. Nola is survived by two daughters, Kathryn Suddreth (Jay) and Debbie McPherson (Steve). She also leaves behind three grandchildren for whom she was so very proud and loved, "Jeremy" Carsen Young, Patrick "Craig" Murphrey (Katie) and Mindy Frailing (Aaron). Her four great-grandchildren Sela, Benjamin, Anne-Marie & Josiah brought a smile to her heart. She and Fred lived at Commonwealth Senior Living in Williamsburg for the last years of their life. Nola held many staff and residents as very special friends. Nola will be missed, but she is truly "home" now. Her family thanks so many for their caring and prayers during her transition into a blessed eternity. Graveside Services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store